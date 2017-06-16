Mark Murnaghan to take over Kildare senior Ladies

Mark Murnaghan (Moorefield) who managed Kildare Minor Ladies this season, is expected to be appointed as interim senior Ladies manager, following the resignation of Morgan O’Callaghan.

It is understood that Murnaghan will be joined on the management team by Brian McGrogan and Mick O’Sullivan, Sarsfields (and a member of the Tipperary minor football management team).

The appointments are expected to be ratified by the Kildare Ladies Co. Board in the coming few days.