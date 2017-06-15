Leinster SFC semi final
Lilies name same team for Meath clash
Fergal Conway named at no. 10 for Kildare against Meath on Saturday
Kildare have named the same starting XV for Saturday’s Leinster SFC semi final against Meath in Tullamore.
The full team reads:
Mark Donnellan;
Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;
Johnny Bynre, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin;
Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;
Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;
David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.
