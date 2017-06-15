Lilies name same team for Meath clash

Kildare have named the same starting XV for Saturday’s Leinster SFC semi final against Meath in Tullamore.

The full team reads:

Mark Donnellan;

Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;

Johnny Bynre, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin;

Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;

Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;

David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.