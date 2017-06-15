Leinster SFC semi final

Lilies name same team for Meath clash

By Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

By Tommy Callaghan

Lilies name same team for Meath clash

Fergal Conway named at no. 10 for Kildare against Meath on Saturday

Kildare have named the same starting XV for Saturday’s Leinster SFC semi final against Meath in Tullamore.

The full team reads:

Mark Donnellan;

Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;

Johnny Bynre, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin;

Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;

Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;

David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.