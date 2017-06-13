Another busy week ahead
This week's Kildare GAA Club fixtures
TUESDAY June 13
MD Sports 2017 SFL Div 2, 19.30
Ballyteague V Monas'evan A Herbert
Senior Hurling League Div. 1 Semi Finals, 19.30
Celbridge V Coill Dubh, Brendan Cawley;
Naas V Ardclough David Coady.
WEDNESDAY June 14
MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 4,20.00
Ballykelly V Ardclough Seamie Doyle;
Kilcullen V Cappagh Owen Murphy;
Grangenolvin V C'mitchell John Knight;
Rathcoffey V Robertstown Eamonn Kelly.
THURSDAY June 15
MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 1, 19.45
Moorefield V Athy, Billy O'Connell.
SHL Div 2 Semi Finals (ET), 19.30
Celbridge V Ardclough Conor Daly;
Naas V Moorefield Declan Peppard.
SHL Div 3 Semi Finals (ET if), 19.30
Maynooth V Éire Óg CC Tim O'Sullivan;
Naas V Broadford Killian Jones.
FRIDAY June 16
MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 1, 20.00
Raheens V Castledermot Declan Peppard
SUNDAY June 18
MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 1, 14.00
Sarsfields V Clogherinkoe A Herbert;
St Laurence's V Celbridge Noel McKenna;
Confey V Carbury, Liam Herbert;
Naas V Leixlip Fintan Barrett.
MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 2, 14.00
Allenwood V Straffan Brendan Cawley;
Clane V Johnstownbridge Eamonn Kelly;
Kilcock V St Kevin's Raymond Kelly;
Monasterevan V Maynooth John Knight;
Round Towers V Ballyteague Brendan Hickey.
MD Sports SFL Div. 3, 14.00
Milltown V Suncroft John Enright;
Rathangan V Nurney Alan Archbold;
Sallins V Eadestown David Coady;
BallymoreE v TwoMHouse Larry Heeney;
Ellistown V Kill Sham Moran.
MD Sports SFL Div. 4 Bottom Section
C'mitchell V Ballykelly 14:00, O Murphy;
Ardclough v Grangenolvan P McDermott.
MD Sports SFL Div. 4 Top Section, 1400
Kilcullen V Rheban Seamus Mc Kiernan;
Robertstown V Rathcoffey Alan Lagrue;
Cappagh V Caragh Michael Malone.
MONDAY June 19
Reserve FL Div. 3 semi Finals, 19.30
Ellistown V Rathcoffey Ref: TBC;
Eadestown V Kilcullen Ref: TBC.
