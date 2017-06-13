Another busy week ahead

This week's Kildare GAA Club fixtures

By Tommy Callaghan

By Tommy Callaghan

TUESDAY June 13

MD Sports 2017 SFL Div 2, 19.30

Ballyteague V Monas'evan  A Herbert

Senior Hurling League Div. 1 Semi Finals, 19.30

Celbridge V Coill Dubh,  Brendan Cawley;

Naas V Ardclough David Coady.

 

WEDNESDAY June 14

MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 4,20.00

Ballykelly V Ardclough  Seamie Doyle;

Kilcullen V Cappagh Owen Murphy;

Grangenolvin V C'mitchell   John Knight;

Rathcoffey V Robertstown  Eamonn Kelly.

THURSDAY June 15

MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 1, 19.45

Moorefield V Athy, Billy O'Connell.

SHL Div 2 Semi Finals (ET), 19.30

Celbridge V Ardclough Conor Daly;

Naas V Moorefield Declan Peppard.

SHL Div 3 Semi Finals (ET if), 19.30

Maynooth V Éire Óg CC Tim O'Sullivan;

Naas V Broadford Killian Jones.

FRIDAY June 16

MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 1, 20.00

Raheens V Castledermot  Declan Peppard

SUNDAY June 18

MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 1, 14.00

Sarsfields V Clogherinkoe A Herbert;

St Laurence's V Celbridge  Noel McKenna;

Confey V Carbury, Liam Herbert;

Naas V Leixlip Fintan Barrett.

MD Sports 2017 SFL Div. 2, 14.00

Allenwood V Straffan  Brendan Cawley;

Clane V Johnstownbridge  Eamonn Kelly;

Kilcock V St Kevin's Raymond Kelly;

Monasterevan V Maynooth  John Knight;

Round Towers V Ballyteague Brendan Hickey.

MD Sports SFL Div. 3, 14.00

Milltown V Suncroft John Enright;

Rathangan V Nurney Alan Archbold;

Sallins V Eadestown David Coady;

BallymoreE v TwoMHouse Larry Heeney;

Ellistown V Kill Sham Moran.

MD Sports SFL Div. 4 Bottom Section

C'mitchell V Ballykelly 14:00,  O Murphy;

Ardclough v Grangenolvan P McDermott.

MD Sports SFL Div. 4 Top Section, 1400

Kilcullen V Rheban Seamus Mc Kiernan;

Robertstown V Rathcoffey  Alan Lagrue;

Cappagh V Caragh Michael Malone.

 

MONDAY June 19

Reserve FL Div. 3 semi Finals, 19.30

Ellistown V Rathcoffey Ref: TBC;

Eadestown V Kilcullen Ref: TBC.