Carbury go top in Division 1

Following their two point over Moorefield on Saturday evening, Carbury are the new leaders of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 with 12 points.

They are one point ahead of Moorefield and Celbridge, who were held to a draw by Confey on Saturday.

Athy (defeated Raheens), Naas (defeated Clogherinkoe) and St Laurence’s (defeated Leixlip) are all on ten points.

At the bottom end of the table Clogherinkoe are propping up the table with just two poiints, Castledermot are on four (drew with Sarsfields), Leixlip are on five while Raheens are on six.

Full results to date:

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 1 Round 8

St Laurence's 1-13 Leixlip 1-5

Naas 3-12 Clogherinkoe 0-11

Carbury 2-11 Moorefield 1-12

Celbridge 1-10 Confey 0-13

Castledermot 0-18 Sarsfields 0-18.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2 Round 8

Round Towers 3-16 Clane 0-13

Maynooth 2-12 Kilcock 1-9.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3

Two Mile House 3-10 Kill 0-10

Eadestown 1-15 Rathangan 1-12.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 4

Rheban 3-16 Castlemitchell 0-4

Rathcoffey 6-16 Ballykelly 2-4

Robertstown 1-17 Grangenolvan 0-6

Caragh 1-12 Kilcullen 0-12

Cappagh 1-14 Rheban 2-10.