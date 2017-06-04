Kildare brush Laois aside with ease

Despite conceding a goal after 54 seconds Kildare were on control throughout today’s Leinster SFC quarter final against Laois at O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Dominant throughout and putting on an impressive display of tackling, Kildare, playing with a strong breeze, led at the break 0-12 to 1-2.

Despite playing with the breeze Laois never threatened on the resumption and it was not until the 49 minute they got their first point from play.

Daniel Flynn, who was excellent throughout, wrapped up the game with a goal for Kildare in the 48 minutes.

Final score: Kildare 1-21 Laois 1-7.

Kildare now play Meath in Tullamore on Saturday week.

Kildare scorers: Daniel Flynn 1-3, Cathal McNally 0-3, Niall Kelly 0-3, Kevin Feely 0-2 (2f), Paul Cribbin 0-2, Keith Cribbin 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (45), Ollie Lyons 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1, David Slattery 0-1, Fionn Dowling 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1.

Laois scorers: Donal Kingston 1-2 (2f), Gary Walsh 0-3 (45), Evan O'Carroll 0-1 (f), Alan Farrell 0-1.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally. Subs: Eamonn Callaghan for F Conway (53m); Fionn Dowling for T Moolick (57m); Chris Healy for C. McNally (57m); Peter Kelly for Mick O'Grady (65m); Emmet Bolton for Daniel Flynn (65m).



Laois : Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Damien O’Connor; Brendan Quigley, Colm Begley; Colm Begley, Alan Farrell, John O’Loughlin; Evan O’Carroll Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston. Subs: Ambrose Doran for Niall Donoher (19 minutes); Gary Walsh for Evan O'Carroll 42 minutes); Ross Munnelly for Paul Kingston (52 minutes); Kevin Meaney for Brendan Quigley (65m); David Conway for Ambrose Doran (65m); James Finn for James Kelly (66m).



Referee:

David Coldrick, Meath.