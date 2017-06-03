Kildare and Laois line-ups for Sunday's big clash

Kildare and Laois have named their line-ups for Sunday’s Leisnter SFC quarter final at Tullamore which throws-in at 3 pm.

Kildare:

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; David Slattery, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.

Meanwhile Laois have named the same XV that started against Longford which they won convincintly by 4-15 to 2-10. There are, however, a number of positional changes.

Laois:

Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, Stephen Attride; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Damien O’Connor; Brendan Quigley, Colm Begley; Colm Begley, Alan Farrell, John O’Loughlin; Evan O’Carroll Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston.