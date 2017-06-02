Kildare team to take on Laois named
The Kildare team to play Laois in Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter final has been named. The team will be captained by Eoin Doyle at centre back and reads as follows:
Mark Donnellan;
Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons;
Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin;
Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick;
Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;
Chris Healy, Daniel Flynn, ???????
The game throws in at 3 pm and will be preceded by the Leinster Ladies Senior Championship (Round 2) clash between Kildare and Laois and throws-in at 1 pm.
