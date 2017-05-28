Round 7 MD Sports SFL
Kildare SFL results to date
Moorefield's Sean Healy looks to pass the ball out to Kevin Murnaghan against Celbridge in the SFL game at Moorefield. Photo: Adrian Melia
Round 7 of the MD Sports SFL took place this weekend and the following are the results to hand:
MD Sports SFL Division 1
Sarsfields 0-12 Athy 0-9
Moorefield 2-14 Celbridge 0-16
St Laurence's 2-9 Confey 0-11
Leixlip 2-15 Clogherinkoe 1-5
Carbury 1-16 Raheens 1-13.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2
Maynooth 4-12 Allenwood 1-7
Round Towers 0-14 Monasterevan 0-11
Kilcock 3-8 Ballyteague 0-9
St Kevin's 0-15 Johnstownbridge 0-11.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3
Miltown 1-9 Eadestown 0-10.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 4
Kilcullen 4-13 Castlemitchell 1-3
