Kildare SFL results to date

Round 7 of the MD Sports SFL took place this weekend and the following are the results to hand:

MD Sports SFL Division 1

Sarsfields 0-12 Athy 0-9

Moorefield 2-14 Celbridge 0-16

St Laurence's 2-9 Confey 0-11

Leixlip 2-15 Clogherinkoe 1-5

Carbury 1-16 Raheens 1-13.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2

Maynooth 4-12 Allenwood 1-7

Round Towers 0-14 Monasterevan 0-11

Kilcock 3-8 Ballyteague 0-9

St Kevin's 0-15 Johnstownbridge 0-11.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3

Miltown 1-9 Eadestown 0-10.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 4

Kilcullen 4-13 Castlemitchell 1-3