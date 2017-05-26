Updated Weekend SFL fixtures

Kildare GAA has released an updated fixture list for this weekend.

Two games are down for decision, this evening, Friday May 26.

In the MD Sports SFL Division 1, Moorefield (at home) take on Celbridge in a game that has an 8.30 throw-in, while in the MD Sports SFL Division 2, Kilcock host Ballyteague, which throws in at 8 pm.

Full list of fixtures:

FRIDAY May 26

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 1

Moorefield V Celbridge 20:30, Ref: Billy O’Connell

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 2

Kilcock v Ballyteague 20.00, Ref: Fergus Devereux Jnr

SATURDAY May 27

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 1

Leixlip V Clogherinkoe 18:00, Ref: Raymond KellyNaas V Castledermot 18:00, Ref: Anthony HerbertConfey V St Laurence’s 18:00, Ref: Michael MaloneRaheens V Carbury 18:00, Ref: Fintan Barrett

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 2

Allenwood V Maynooth 18:00, Ref: Owen MurphyJohnstownbridge V St Kevin’s 18:00, Ref: Alan Smullen Monasterevan V Round Towers 18:00, Ref: Noel McKenna

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 3

Ellistown V Two Mile House 18:00, Ref: Declan PeppardMiltown V Eadestown 18:00, Ref: john enrightRathangan V Sallins 18:00, Ref: Fergal Barry

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 4

Grangenolvan V Ardclough 18:00, Ref: Niall ColganKilcullen V Castlemitchell 18:00, Ref: Seamus Mc KiernanKildangan V Robertstown 18:00, Ref: David Coady.

TUESDAY May 30

MD Sports 2017 Senior Football League Div 3

Kill V Suncroft18:00, Ref: Tim O Sullivan