Draw sends boys from Hazelhatch Road to top of league
Celbridge go top of SFL
Celbridge, despite being held to a draw by Raheens, sit on top of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 following Round 6 of game on Saturday evening.
Moorefield, who lost to Confey, remain in second place, while Athy, held to a draw by Naas, are in third position on eight points, the same as Carbury who defeated Sarsfields by a point.
The full results:
M D Sports SFL Division 1:
Confey 1-10 Moorefield 0-11;
Castledermot 3-8 Leixlip 0-14
St Laurence's 4-11 Clogherinkoe 0-8
Celbridge 0-8 Raheens 0-8
Athy 0-9 Naas 1-6
Carbury 1-13 Sarsfields 0-15.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2
Johnstownbridge 0-18 Maynooth 0-8
St Kevin's 0-14 Straffan 1-5
Round Towers 3-12 Kilcock 1-11
Monasterevan 1-14 Clane 1-12
Allenwood 1-8 Ballyteague 0-9.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3
Ballymore Eustace 2-14 Eadestown 1-15
Two Mile House 5-17 Suncroft 1-18
Sallins 1-14 Miltown 2-7
Nurney 2-7 Kill 1-7
