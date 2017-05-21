Celbridge go top of SFL

Celbridge, despite being held to a draw by Raheens, sit on top of the MD Sports SFL Division 1 following Round 6 of game on Saturday evening.

Moorefield, who lost to Confey, remain in second place, while Athy, held to a draw by Naas, are in third position on eight points, the same as Carbury who defeated Sarsfields by a point.

The full results:

M D Sports SFL Division 1:

Confey 1-10 Moorefield 0-11;

Castledermot 3-8 Leixlip 0-14

St Laurence's 4-11 Clogherinkoe 0-8

Celbridge 0-8 Raheens 0-8

Athy 0-9 Naas 1-6

Carbury 1-13 Sarsfields 0-15.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 2

Johnstownbridge 0-18 Maynooth 0-8

St Kevin's 0-14 Straffan 1-5

Round Towers 3-12 Kilcock 1-11

Monasterevan 1-14 Clane 1-12

Allenwood 1-8 Ballyteague 0-9.

MD Sports Senior Football League Div 3

Ballymore Eustace 2-14 Eadestown 1-15

Two Mile House 5-17 Suncroft 1-18

Sallins 1-14 Miltown 2-7

Nurney 2-7 Kill 1-7