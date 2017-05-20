Lilies hit back to book MFC semi final spot

A magnificent second half display saw Kildare hit back after trailing 2-3 to 0-2 after just seventeen minutes to overtake Laois and book a semi final spot in the electirc Ireland Leinster MFC on a final score line of Kildare 1-14 Laolis 2-6.

The Lilies have reached the semi final every season since 2009 and are now seeking their fifth minor final in a row, having won three of the last four titles.

‘A second half goal from Darragh Ryan and a magnificent display from midfielder David Kelly did the trick for Kildare who in the end had five points to spare.

Scorers, Kildare, Daragh Ryan 1-2, David Kelly 0-5 (5 frees), Daragh Kirwan 0-2 (1 free), Shane O’Sullivan 0-2, David Foley 0-1, Ger Cunningham 0-1, James Carey 0-1, .

Laois, Ciaran Comerford 1-1, Niall Dunne 1-0, Mark Barry 0-2, Alan Kinsella 0-1, Diarmuid Whelan 0-1, Jack Owens 0-1.

