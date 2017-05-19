electrid Ireland MFC quarter final
Lilies name Minor side for Leinster quarter final
Kildare players celebrate their opening round win
Kildare have made four changes in personnel from the side that defeated Carlow in the hopening round.
The full line up reads:
1 Aaron O’Neill Carbury
2 Daniel Reilly Clane, 3 Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, 4 Lee Loughnane Kilcock;
5 Adam Cronin Naas, 6 Niall O’Connor Sarsfields, 7 Darragh Ryan Sarsfields;
8 James Carey Carbury, 9 David Kelly Carbury;
10 Brian McDonnell Sarsfields, 11 Niall O’Sullivan Maynooth, 12 Findlay Nairn Kilcock;
13 Shane O’Sullivan Clane, 14 Jack Cully Carbury, 15 Darragh Kirwan Naas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on