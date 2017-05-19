Lilies name Minor side for Leinster quarter final

Kildare have made four changes in personnel from the side that defeated Carlow in the hopening round.

The full line up reads:

1 Aaron O’Neill Carbury

2 Daniel Reilly Clane, 3 Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, 4 Lee Loughnane Kilcock;

5 Adam Cronin Naas, 6 Niall O’Connor Sarsfields, 7 Darragh Ryan Sarsfields;

8 James Carey Carbury, 9 David Kelly Carbury;

10 Brian McDonnell Sarsfields, 11 Niall O’Sullivan Maynooth, 12 Findlay Nairn Kilcock;

13 Shane O’Sullivan Clane, 14 Jack Cully Carbury, 15 Darragh Kirwan Naas.