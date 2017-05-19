Kilcock edge out Kilcullen in IFC replay

Kilcock got the better of Kilcullen in Thursday evening’s Court Yard Hotel Leixlip IFC Round 1 replay at Hawkfield Centre of Excellence.

Having drawn in a dull encounter on Sunday last the sides went at it again last evening and were still locked together at 0-5 each at the break.

However on the resumption Kilcock gradually pulled clear helped by a black card for influential Kilcullen full back Franny Shortt in the 46 minute along with a missed penalty (well saved by Kilcock keeper Shane Stone), the favourites pulled clear to win on a final score line of Kilcock 0-11 Kilcullen 0-6.

Full report in next week’s Leinster Leader.