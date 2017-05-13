Championship round-up
Clogherinkoe hit four goals against Monasterevan
Weekend Two (including mid-week replays) in the Kildare senior, intermediate and junior football champions concluded on Saturday with Clogherinkoe soundly defeating Monasterevan, hitting four goals in total.
Tomorrow, Sunday, sees the final run of games, including the last of the eight SFC first round games, St Laurence’s v Clane at St Conleth’s Park at 7 pm
Results to date:
Joe Mallon SFC, Round 1 Replay
Moorefield 1-16 Confey 1-5.
The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip, IFC Replay
Rathangan 2-15 Two Mile House 0-17
Suncroft 2-14 Kill 1-13.
The Court Yard Hotel IFC Round 1
Ellistown 0-11 Nurney 0-7;
Ballyteague 1-11 Sallins 0-11;
Clogherinkoe 4-9 Monasterevan 1-7.
Tom Cross JFC, Group A
Rheban 2-11 Ballykelly 0-5;
Caragh 4-12 Cappagh 1-6.
Group B
Ballymore 3-19 Robertstown 1-5.
