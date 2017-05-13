Clogherinkoe hit four goals against Monasterevan

Weekend Two (including mid-week replays) in the Kildare senior, intermediate and junior football champions concluded on Saturday with Clogherinkoe soundly defeating Monasterevan, hitting four goals in total.

Tomorrow, Sunday, sees the final run of games, including the last of the eight SFC first round games, St Laurence’s v Clane at St Conleth’s Park at 7 pm

Results to date:

Joe Mallon SFC, Round 1 Replay

Moorefield 1-16 Confey 1-5.

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip, IFC Replay

Rathangan 2-15 Two Mile House 0-17

Suncroft 2-14 Kill 1-13.

The Court Yard Hotel IFC Round 1

Ellistown 0-11 Nurney 0-7;

Ballyteague 1-11 Sallins 0-11;

Clogherinkoe 4-9 Monasterevan 1-7.

Tom Cross JFC, Group A

Rheban 2-11 Ballykelly 0-5;

Caragh 4-12 Cappagh 1-6.

Group B

Ballymore 3-19 Robertstown 1-5.