Rathangan impress in replay win over The House

Rathangan were worthy winners of The Court Yard Hotel, Leixlip, IFC Round 1 replay against Two Mile House on Thursday evening (May 11) at Hawkfield.

Managed by former Kildare All Star Karl O’Dwyer, Rathangan’s winning period arrived directly at the start of the second half, having gone in level at 0-10 apiece at the break.

A goal, from Conor Jamieson, 25 seconds on the resumption was quickly followed by two points from Eoghan Boyle and Eoin Kennedy and then just seven minutes later it was Boyle, set up by Kennedy who fired the ball to the Two Mile House net to make it 2-12 to 0-10.

Despite Two Mile House best efforts and some fine points from Aidan Casey, Chris Healy and Didier Cordonnier, the goal that was required from last season’s beaten finalists never really looked like coming as Rathangan finished impressive winners on a final score line of Rathangan 2-15 Two Mile House 0-17.

Scorers: Rathangan, Brian Mullally 0-6 (5 frees), Conor Jamieson 1-2, Eoghan Boyle 1-1, Brian Flood 0-3, Eoin Kennedy 0-1, Michael Kennedy 0-1, Stefan Lawler 0-1.

Two Mile House: Aidan Casey 0-7 (6 frees), Chris Julian 0-3 (3 frees), Didier Cordonnier 0-2 (45, free), Chris Healy 0-2, Andrew May 0-2, William Burke 0-1.

