Kildare Ladies Club Football
Confey and Leixlip Ladies set up league final clash
It’s an all north Kildare Ladies Senior Club football league final following last evening’s semi finals in which Confey defeated St Laurences while Leixlip proved too strong for Eadestown.
Full results:
Division 1 semi final Confey 4-12 St Laurence’s 0-10; Leixlip 3-13 Eadestown 0-7. Final Confey v Leixlip.
Division 2 semi final: Suncroft 4-16 V Clane 3-10; Carbury 1-10 Moorefield 3-7. Final Clane v Moorefield.
Division 3 semi final: Cappagh 3-9 Athy 2-5; Kill 3-14 Castlemitchell 1-5. Final Cappagh v Kill.
Division 4 semi final: Round Towers 4-11 Rheban 3-12; Milltown 1-17 Ballymore Eustace 4-15. Final: Round Towers v Ballymore Eustace.
All finals to be played on Saturday May 27.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on