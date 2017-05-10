Joe Mallon SFC replay
Moores and Confey replay clash this evening
Cian O'Connor on the attack for Mooreifled against Confey in the SFC drawn game
Following their draw on Sunday evening last in the Round 1 of the Joe Mallon Motors SFC, Moorefield and Confey replay this evening in St Conleth’s Park with a 7.30 pm throw-in.
Confey looked to be on their way last weekend to causing a bit of an upset when leading by five points but a much improved second half display from the Newbridge boys saw Mark Murray hold his nerve to convert a late free and force this evening’s replay.
Elsewhere the Tom Cross JFC Group A game is also down for decision.
This will be played at Hawkfield Centre of Excellence and sees Ballykelly take on Rheban, again with a 7.30 throw-in.
Tomorrow evening, Thursday May 11, Two Mile House and Rathangan will replay following their drawn game last weekend. Hawkfield is the venue for this game which has a 7.30 throw-in.
