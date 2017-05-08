Weekend GAA wrap-up and this weeks Championship fixtures

Kildare’s Christy Ring Cup campaign came to an end on Saturday afternoon, after a 1-23 to 0-15 point deafeat to Carlow in the Quarter-Finals in St. Conleths Park.

Kildare were down to 14 men after a second-half send-off for Conor Gordon.

In the opener of the Club Football Championship, there are two games up for decider again in the Intermediate Football Championship.

Rathangan and Two Mile House will meet again on Thursday May 11 in Hawkfield (7:30pm). Their opener ended in 2-13 to 0-14 draw on Saturday afternoon (May 6).

The game between Kill and Suncroft ended in 13 point apiece, and they will meet again on Saturday May 13 in Hawkfield at 2:45pm.

While Moorefield and Confey will battle it out in their Senior Football Championship first round on Wednesday May 10 in Newbridge (7:30pm) after their opening clash ended in 14 points apiece on Sunday evening (May 7).

Mark Murray slotted a 4 minute injury time free for the Moores to level the sides up before the full-time whistle.

Elsewhere in the Senior Football Championship, Celbridge overcame last year’s intermediate champs Round Towers 1-18 to 0-14. Paddy Brophy made his return from AFL to the side in the second-half.

Athy had a narrow 2 point defeat over Castledermot, 0-13 to 1-08.

Defending champions Sarsfields met Maynooth in their opener, a high-scoring finish of 4-11 to 3-22 seen the Sash secure an 8 point victory.

Johnstownbridge beat Carbury 2-15 to 1-13.

Leixlip had a two point defeat over Allenwood, and Naas gave neighbours Eadestown a hammering, 3-24 to 0-02.

Elsewhere, Kildare minors will play Laois in the next round of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Championship on Saturday 20th May. Venue TBC.

In Camogie action, Kildare will play Offaly in the Leinster Senior Camogie Semi-Final this Saturday (May 13).

This weeks fixtures:

Wednesday 10th May

Tom Cross 2017 Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Hawkfield, Ballykelly V Rheban 19:30

Friday 12th May

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip 2017 Intermediate Football Championship

Venue: Hawkfield , Ellistown V Nurney 19:00

Tom Cross 2017 Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Hawkfield , Ballymore Eustace V Robertstown 20:15

Saturday 13th May

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip 2017 Intermediate Football Championship

Venue: Newbridge, Ballyteague V Sallins 17:15

Venue: Newbridge, Clogherinkoe V Monasterevan 19:00

Tom Cross 2017 Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Hawkfield , Caragh V Cappagh 16:30

Sunday 14th May

The Court Yard Hotel Leixlip 2017 Intermediate Football Championship

Venue: Hawkfield , Kilcullen V Kilcock 14:00

Venue: Hawkfield , Castlemitchell V Raheens 15:30

Venue: Newbridge, St Kevin’s V Straffan 17:15

Joe Mallon Motors Renault 2017 Senior Football Championship Rd 1

Venue: Newbridge, Clane V St Laurence’s 19:00