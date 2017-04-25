Major boost for Lilies as Paddy Brophy set to return

Paddy Brophy has quit Westcoast Eagles in Australia and is expected home in the next few weeks.

The brilliant Celbridge midfielder has spent the last couple of years Down Under but has now decided to return home, giving Kildare football (and his club Celbridge) a tremendous boost.

Posted on Westcoast Eagles Instagram account this morning Paddy says “I’d like to thank everyone at both West Coast and East Perth for their support. I have made some life-long friends and have really enjoyed the experience.”