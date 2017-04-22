Lilies get over Carlow with two second half goals

Kildare advanced to the next round of the Electric Ireland MFC with a ten point win over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, this afternoon (Saturday April 22).

In fairness the final score line does not do justice to a Carlow side that for long periods played some decent football and had in mid fielder Jordan Morrissey a very talented player.

Kildare were under pressure early in the opening half, when trailing 0-5 to 0-2 but held their composure well and eventually went in leading at the break by a point, 0-7 to 0-6.

The second half was tight and close but two goals inside two minutes, from Jack Barrett and David Kelly killed off the game as The Lilies finished the stronger, winning on a final score line of Kildare 2-13 Kildare 0-9.

Scorers: Kildare, David Kelly 1-2, Jack Barrett 1-1 (1 free), Daragh Kirwan 0-3, Shane O’Sullivan 0-2 (1 free), Daragh Ryan 0-2, Findlay Nairn 0-1, Ger Cunningham 0-1, Pauric Tuohy 0-1.

Carlow, Conor Doyle 0-4 (4 frees), Robert Kane 0-2 (1 free), Gavin Healy 0-1, Cormac Lomax 0-1, Jordan Morrissey 0-1.

KILDARE

Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Daniel Reilly (Clane), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Adam Cronin (Naas); Jack Travers (Leixlip), Ben Carroll (Maynooth), Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields); David Kelly (Carbury), Cian McQuillian (Sarsfields); Findlay Nairn (Kilcock), Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Shane O’Sullivan (Clane), Jack Barrett (Leixlip). Subs James Carey (Celbridge) for Cian McQuillian (39 minutes); Ger Cunningham (Carbury) for Jack Travers (43 minutes); David Foley (Sallins) for Niall O’Sullivan (46 minutes); Jack Cully (Carbury) for Daragh Kirwan (48 minutes); Pauric Tuohy (Eadestown) for David Kelly (55 minutes); Evan McGovern for Jack Barrett (61 minutes).

CARLOW

Jack Rowan; Senan Molloy, Robert Gahan, Ryan Hollick; Kelan Gaffney, Jamie McCabe, Tadhg Roache; Jordan Morrissey, Conor Doyle; Cormac Lomax, John Byrne, Rob St Leger; Robert Kane, Cathal O’Neill, Gavin Healy. Subs: Ronan Curran for Cathal O/Neill (40 minutes): Andrew Keogh for Cormac Lomax (47 minutes); Jim Nolan for Tadhg Roachne (52 minutes): Michael Murphy for Gavin Healy (60 minutes).

REFEREE

David O’Connor, Dublin.

Meanwhile Kildare hurlers advanced to the next round of the Christy Ring Cup recording a single point win over Mayo in Ballina on a final score line of Kildare 0-17 Mayo 0-16.

Elsewhere Antrim defeated Carlow in Carlow, after extra time, Antrim 3-20 Carlow 2-22; while Down defeted Roscommon 2-24 to 1-20.