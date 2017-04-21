Lilies name minor team to take on Carlow

Kildare manager Gay Campbell and his selectors have announced their team for the opening round of the Leinster Minor Football Championship, this Saturday (April 22) against Carlow in Network Cullen Park, throw-in at 1 pm.

The full team is:

Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Danie Reilly (Clane), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Conor Murphy (Sarsfields); Jack Travers (Leixlip), Ben Carroll (Maynooth), Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields); David Kelly (Carbury), Cian mcQuillian (Sarsfields); Findlay Nairn (Kilcock), Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Shane O’Sullivan (Clane), Jack Barrett (Leixlip).