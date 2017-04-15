Kildare Minor hurlers bow out to Offaly

Kildare minor hurlers crashed out of this season’s Leinster MHC following a six point defeat at the hands of Offaly at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige, this afternoon (Saturday April 15) on a final scorer line of Offaly 1-15 Kildare 1-9.

Playing with the aid of a stiffish breeze Kildare had it all to do in the second half when trailing by four points at the break and while a converted free by Ciarán Tobin in the 36 minute saw The Lilies close the gap to two points, it was as close as they as the boys from The Faithful county stepped up a gear adding five points to Kildare’s single white flag.

Scorers:

Offaly, Joey Keenaghan 1-4, Aaron Kenny 0-4 (3 frees), David Nally 0-3 (3 frees), Conor Quinn 0-2, Oisín Hickey 0-2.

Kildare, Ciarán Tobin 1-7 (6 frees, 65), Kevin Aherne 0-1, Daragh Doyle 0-1.

OFFALY

Ciarán Flynn; Luke O’Connor, Cathal O’Meara, Aidan King; Ciarán Guinan, Barry Keeley, Pádraig Cantwell; David Nally, Conor Quinn; Mark O’Brien, Oisín Hickey, Conor Langton; Lochlann Kavanagh, Joey Keenaghan, Aaron Kenny cpt. Subs: Aaron Maher for Mark O’Brien (41 minutes); Shane O’Toole for Lochlann Kavanagh (56 minutes).

KILDARE

Mark Doyle (Clane); Eoghan Prizeman (Naas), Richie Hogan (Naas), Aaron Deegan (ÉÓCC); Harry Carroll (Naas), James Dolan (ÉÓCC), Luca Conroy (Naas); Rian Boran (Naas), Rian Monaghan (Naas); Kevin Aherne (Naas), Ciarán Tobin cpt. (Naas), Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge); Brian Stynes (Naas), Daragh Doyle (Kill), Brian Tobin (Naas). Subs: Aaron Thornton (Leixlip) for Richie Hogan (40 minutes): Al Bergin (Naas) for Daragh Doyle (56 minutes)

REFEREE

Barry Redmond, Wexford.