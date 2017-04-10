Champions Sarsfields meet Maynooth in opener

Sarsfields, attempting to make it three SFC in a row have been drawn against Maynooth in the opening round of the Joe Mallon Motors 2017 SFC.

Among the other draws sees a local derbies between Athy and Castledermot; Johnstownbridge v Carbury; Naas v Eadestown while Moorefield will play Confey.

Full draw

SENIOR

Allenwood v Leixlip; Athy v Castledermot; Clane v St Laurence’s; Johnstownbridge v Carbury; Maynooth v Sarsfields; Eadestown v Naas; Round Towers v Celbrige; Moorefield v Confey.

INTERMEDIATE

Kilcullen v Kilcock; Clogherinkoe v Monasterevan; Nurney v Ellistown; Ballyteague v Sallins; St Kevin’s v Straffan; Raheens v Castlemitchell; Two Mile House v Rathangan; Kill v Suncroft.

JUNIOR

Two groups, five in one; four in second.

Group A: Cappagh, Caragh, Rathcoffey, Ballykelly and Rheban

Group B: Milltown, Grangenolvan, Ballymore Eustace, and Robertstown.