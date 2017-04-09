Lilies come up short against Galway

For the second week in a row Galway got the better of Kildare, this time in the AFL Division 2 decider.

In a game that took a long time to come to the boil, there was nothing between them at the break.

Galway made the brightest start on the resumption going two clear but Kildare hit back and in their best spell of the game went three clear.

Galway though, with the introduction of fresh legs off the bench hit back hitting five on the trot which in the end was too much for Kildare.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill, though disappointed with the result and the overall erformance on the day, said “we must learn from this; we have a very young side, have had a very good league; now we regroup and prepare for the championship.”

Kildare Kevin Feely 0-4 (3 frees), Niall Kelly 0-5, David Hyland 0-1, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (45), Tommy Moolick 0-1, Keith Cribbin 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Fionn Dowling 0-1, Cathal McNally 0-1.

Galway, Gary Sice 0-1 (free), Johnny Heaney 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-3, Seán Armstrong 0-3 (1 free),, Eamonn Brannigan 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-2, Gary O’Donnell 0-2, Michael Daly 0-2, Gareth Bradshaw 0-1, Liam Kilke 0-1.

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Fionn Dowling, Paul Cribbin; Chris Healy, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin. Subs: Cathal McNally for Paul Cribbin (39 minutes): David Slattery for Ben McCormack (44 minutes): Peter Kelly for Keith Cribbin (66 minutes): Eamonn Callaghan for Fionn Dowling (66 minutes).

GALWAY

Ruairí Lavelle; David Wynne, Declan Kyne, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O’Donnell, Michael Farragher, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontá Ó Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Shane Walsh, Eamonn Brannigan; Gary Sice, Liam Silke,, Eamonn Brannigan. Subs: Michael Lundy for Michael Sice (554 minutes): Gareth Bradshaw for Michael Farragher (56 minutes): Michael Daly for Eamonn Brannigan for (59 minutes): Damian Comer for Sean Armstrong (64 minutes): Ian burke for Shane Walsh (67 minutes).

REFEREE

Derek O’Mahoney, Tipperary