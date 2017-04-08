Kildare minor hurlers advance

Kildare minor hurlers opened their Leinster MHC campaign with a well deserved eight point win over Carlow at St Conleth’s Park, this afternoon (Saturday April 8).

In a game that Carlow dominated early on Kildare hit back with two goals before the break to lead at half time 2-8 to 0-10.

The Lilies dominated the second half, adding1-9 with a late Carlow goal putting a bit of a gloss on the final results for the visitors.. Final score Kildare 3-17 Carlow 1-15.

After the final whistle a skirmish blew up with players from both sides involved. In the end it seemed referee Andy Devine dished out three red cards, two to Kildare and one to Carlow.

Scorers:

Kildare, Brian Tobin 2-0, Ciarán Robin 0-10 (7 frees); Seán Cullen 1-2, Kevin Aherne 0-2, Liam O’Flynn 0-1, James Dolan 0-1, Luca Conroy 0-1,

Carlow, Jon Nolan 0-9 (7 frees), Jason O’Neill 1-6 (1 free),

KILDARE

Mark Doyle (Clane); Eoghan Prizeman (Naas), Richie Hogan (Naas), Aaron Deegan (ÉÓCC); Harry Carroll (Naas), James Dolan (ÉÓCC), Luca Conroy (Naas); Ian Blackburne (Naas), Seán Mac Donncha (Naas); Rian Monaghan (Naas), Ciarán Robin cpt. (Naas), Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge); Kevin Aherne (Naas), Seán Cullen (Naas), Brian Tobin (Naas). Subs: Paul Hogan (Celbridge) for Richie Hogan (6 minutes): Seán Whelan (Ardclough) for Brian Tobin (51 minutes): Ruairí Goodfellow (Naas) for Luca Conroy (53 minutes); Mikey Barea (Broadford) for Seán Cullen (55 minutes). Philip Tierney (ÉÓCC) for Liam O’Flynn (56 minutes):

CARLOW

Kevin Curran; Eoin Kavanagh, Donal Jordan, Jack Ryan; David Nolan, Tony Lawlor cpt., Éanna Holland; Dan Sheehan, Rory Joyce; Ciarán Whelan, Jon Nolan, Darragh O’Toole; Sam Meany, Michael Kavanagh, Jason O’Neill. Subs: Billy Molloy for Rory Joyce (38 minutes): Niall Whelan for Michael Kavanagh (40 minutes); Neil Martin for Sam Meany (49 minutes); Fionn White for Éanna Holland (55 minutes).

REFEREE

Barry Nea, Westmeath; change of referee at half time, Andy Devine, Westmeath.