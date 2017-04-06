McCormack and Dowling named in Kildare line-up

Kildare have named a much changed side for Sunday’s Division 2 final clash against Galway in Croke Park on Sunday.

In all thirteen changes have been made from the side that lost to Galway on Sunday last. Ben McCormack and Fionn Dowling the two that retain their places.

Fionn Dowling will lead the attack wearing no. 11 while Ben McCormack will start in his usual corner forward position; Niall Kelly will wear no. 14

The Kildare line out:

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Fionn Dowling, Paul Cribbin; Chris Healy, Niall Kelly and Ben McCormack.