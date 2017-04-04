TWO PAIRS OF TICKETS TO BE WON
Kildare v Galway; Dublin v Kerry. Two pairs of tickes to be won
Keith Cribbin in action for Kildare
The Leinster Leader, in association with GAA Headquarters, are offering two pairs of tickets for Sunday’s Allianz Football League, Division 1 and 2 finals which will see Kildare taking on Galway at 2 pm, followed by the clash of Dublin and Kerry at 4 pm.
Simply answer the following question:
Who were promoted from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League in 2017?
Email answer, name, address and mobile number to:
sport@leinsterleader.ie
Entries close on Friday April 7 at 12 noon.
Tickets must be picked up at Leinster Leader Office, Main Street, Naas, on Friday April 7
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on