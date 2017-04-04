Kildare v Galway; Dublin v Kerry. Two pairs of tickes to be won

The Leinster Leader, in association with GAA Headquarters, are offering two pairs of tickets for Sunday’s Allianz Football League, Division 1 and 2 finals which will see Kildare taking on Galway at 2 pm, followed by the clash of Dublin and Kerry at 4 pm.

Simply answer the following question:

Who were promoted from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League in 2017?

Email answer, name, address and mobile number to:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

Entries close on Friday April 7 at 12 noon.

Tickets must be picked up at Leinster Leader Office, Main Street, Naas, on Friday April 7