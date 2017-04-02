Galway scrape over Lilies by a point

Kildare, despite going down by a single point, put on a very creditable display against Galway in Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

Playing with just one that began against Clare last Sunday, The Lilies refused to buckle against Galway, with the aforementioned Fionn Dowling have a storming game scoring five points.

Overall much to loook forward to next Sunday when these sides meet in the Division 2 decider in Croker Pakrk.

Final score Galway 0-14 Kildare 0-13

Galway v Kildare, Sunday April 2,

Scorers:

Kildare, Fionn Dowling 0-5 (1 free), Ben McCormack 0-2, Cathal McNally 0-2, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1, David Hyland 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-2.

Galway,

Barry McHugh 0-2 (2 frees), Gary Sice 0-2 (2 frees), Seán Armstrong 0-2, Thomas Flynn 0-1, Shane Walsh 0-3, Eamonn Brannigan 0-2, , Johnny Heaney 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-1,

KILDARE

Shane McNamara; Darren Maguire, Mark Hyland, Liam Healy; Peter Kelly, Shea Ryan, Emmet Bolton; Fionn Dowling, Pascal Connell; Eddie Heavey, Conor Hartley, Con Cavanagh; Cathal McNally, Eamonn Callaghan, Ben McCormack. Subs: David Hyland for Peter Kelly (black card 24 minutes); Keith Cribbin for Emmet Bolton (39 minutes): Niall Kelly for Ben McCormack (49 minutes); Paul Cribbin for Eddie Heavy (53 minutes): Kevin Feely for Pascal Connell (black card 55 minutes); David Slattery for Conor Hartley (62 minutes):

GALWAY:

Rory Lavelle; David Wynne, David Walsh, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O’Donnell, Michael Farragher, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Shane Walsh, Eamonn Brannigan; Gary Sice, Barry McHugh, Seán Armstrong. Subs: Michael Luncy for Gary Sice (56 minutes); Ian Burke for Barry McHugh (63 minutes); Liam Silke for Michael Farragher (66 minutes);

Referee:

Barry Cassidy, Derry.