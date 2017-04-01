Minor hurlers capture Leinster League after marathon

Kildare minor hurlers captured the Leinster Minor League after a marathon against Dublin, in Abbottstown, this afternoon, April 1.

Level after sixty minutes; level after extra time, it took a goal from Ciaran Tobin to finally clinch the title, after a second period of extra time, on a final score line of Kildare 3-16 Dublin 1-20.

Kildare minors are back in action next Saturday when they take on Carlow in the minor championship, at St Conleth’s Park, throw-in 3 pm.

Full report in this week’s Leinster Leader