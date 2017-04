Round 1 of the Kildare senior hurling league was placed this evening, Saturday April 1 and the results were as follows:

Celbrige 0-20 Clane 0-10;

Naas 1-21 Éire Óg Corrachoill 0-9;

Coill Dubh 2-14 Confey 0-15;

Ardclough 0-21 Maynooth 2-9