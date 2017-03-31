Ballymore defeat Rheban in Dowling Cup final

Favourites, Ballymore Eustace, captured the Dowling Cup tonight (Friday March 31) with a seven point win over Rheban at Hawkfield.

Leading 1-6 to 1-3 at the break, Ballymore had to dig deep in the second half, Rheban hitting the opening four points to take a one point lead mid-way through.

Ballymore though upped their game finishing the strongest with a goal from Mark Slevin, his second of the game, finally killing off a game Rheban side on a final score line of Ballymore Eustace 2-11 Rheban 1-7.

Meanwhile in the final of the Senior ‘A’ Cup a strong Sarsfields side had a comfortable win over St Laurence’s, final score Sarsfields 3-13 St Laurence’s 1-10.