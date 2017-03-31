Lilies make 14 changes for Galway clash

Having gained promotion to Division 1 with victory over Clare last weekend, Cian O’Neill, as promised, is to give players who have failed to get a start in this campaign to date, a start against Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

In all fourteen changes have been announced from the team that started against Clare, Fionn Dowling being the exception.

The full line out:

Shane McNamara; Darren Maguire, Mark Hyland, Liam Healy; Peter Kelly, Shea Ryan, Emmet Bolton; Fionn Dowling, Pascal Connell; Eddie Heavey, Conor Hartley, Con Cavanagh; Cathal McNally, Eamonn Callaghan, Ben McCormack.