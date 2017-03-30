Kildare Ladies

Ladies seniors and minors in action this weekend

Kildare Ladies

Tommy Callaghan tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Ladies seniors and minors in action this weekend

Roisin Byrne, in action for Kildare Ladies this weekend

Kildare Ladies team for Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 game against Westmeath, the final game of the League, takes place  in St Loman’s Mullingar, throw-in 2 pm

KILDARE: Aoife Wosser; Rachael Corrigan, Rose Mernagh, Louise Scully, Shauna Kendrick; Aisling Curley, Michelle Curley; Erica Burke; Rachel Reidy; Grace Clifford, Róisín Byrne, Eadaoin Connolly; Trina Duggan; Ellen Dowling, Molly Price.

Meanwhile the Kildare Minors, are also in action this weekend in the Leinster Minor semi final. Mark Murnaghan’s team  takes on Westmeath this Saturday (April 1) at  2pm in St Loman's 3G pitch Mullingar.