Ladies seniors and minors in action this weekend

Kildare Ladies team for Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 game against Westmeath, the final game of the League, takes place in St Loman’s Mullingar, throw-in 2 pm

KILDARE: Aoife Wosser; Rachael Corrigan, Rose Mernagh, Louise Scully, Shauna Kendrick; Aisling Curley, Michelle Curley; Erica Burke; Rachel Reidy; Grace Clifford, Róisín Byrne, Eadaoin Connolly; Trina Duggan; Ellen Dowling, Molly Price.

Meanwhile the Kildare Minors, are also in action this weekend in the Leinster Minor semi final. Mark Murnaghan’s team takes on Westmeath this Saturday (April 1) at 2pm in St Loman's 3G pitch Mullingar.