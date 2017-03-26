Lilies dig deep to gain promotion

Leading by five points at half time and with the wind in their favour, Kildare looked to be in a great position against Clare in the Division 2 Round 6 clash at Newbridge but Clare put in a mighty second half display to push The Lilies all the way.

A goal by Shane Brennan in 42 minute leveled up matter and when Keelan Sexton fired over a point the home side looked in big trouble.

Add in the fact that Kevin Feely picked up a black card as did David Slattery and the fans were becoming somewhat restless.

However, as Paul Cribbin said after the game, “last year we might have lost this but that is the difference between then and now.”

And it was Cribbin himself who led the charge with three second half points as The Lilies edged over the line on a final score of Kildare 0-18 Clare 1-14.

Clare’s Eoin Cleary had a great chance to level but a close-in free in the 71 minute drifted right and wide.

Scorers, Kildare, K Feely 0-7 (7 frees), Paul Cribbin 0-3, Niall Kelly 0-2, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Chris Healy 0-1, Fionn Dowling 0-2 (1 free), Ben McCormack 0-1,

Clare, Eoin Cleary 0-7 (3 frees), Shane Brennan 1-2, Keelan Sexton 0-1, David Tubridy 0-2 (1 free), Gary Brennan 0-1, Jamie Malone 0-1.

KILDARE

Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; David Slattery, Fionn Dowling, Chris Healy. Conor Hartley for David Slattery (black card 50; Ben McCormack for Kevin Feely (black card 54 minutes); Cathal McNally for Chris Healy (58 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Niall Kelly (71 minutes).

CLARE

Joe Hayes; Martin McMahon, Kevin Hartnett, John Hayes; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, Dean Ryan; Gary Brennan ctp., Cathal O’Connor; Cian O’Dea, Keelan Sexton, Shane Brennan; Eoin Cleary, David Tubridy, Jamie Malone, Subs:

REFEREE

Padraig Hughes, Armagh.