Kildare team to take on London

Kildare hurlers have an early throw-in today, 1 pm, Sunday March 26, when London are the visitors to Conneff Park, Clane, in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League, Division 2A. The Lilies are currently in third spot (5 points) behind Antrim (7) and Carlow (6) so Joe Quaid’s boys need to have a comprehensive victory over London and then hope that Carlow fall to Armagh, in order to make it to the final.

The Kildare line-up is as follows:

1. Paul Dermody - Éire Óg Corrachoill

2. Cian Forde - Maynooth; 3. John Doran - Leixlip; 4. Niall Ó Muineacháín - Celbridge;

5. Seán Gainey - Naas, 6. Mark Moloney - Celbridge, 7. Michael Reidy - Dromin Athlacca;

8. Chris Bonus - Clane, 9. David Reidy - Dromin Athlacca;

10. Jack Sheridan - Naas, 11. Paul Divilly - Confey, 12. Peter Moran - Naas;

13. Brian Byrne - Naas,14. Mark Delaney - Coill Dubh, 15. John Mulhall - St. Martin’s.