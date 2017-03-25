MD Sports Senior Football League results (to date)
Shaun Fahey hits four as Lars shock The Sash
Shaun Fahey, hit four goals this afternoon for St Laurence's against Sarsfields
Beaten Aldridge Cup finalists St Laurence’s came back to form with a bang this afternoon when they shocked county champions, Sarsfields, with Shaun Fahey hitting an incredible four goals.
Elsewhere there Division 1 wins for Confey, Athy, Celbridge, Moorefield while Raheens gained an excellen point against Naas while Celbridge defeated Castledermot by a point with a last minute goal
MD Sports Division 1 results (to hand)
Leixlip 0-7 Moorefield 1-10
Sarsfields 1-15 St Laurence’s 5-6
Castledermot 1-7 Celbridge 1-8
Naas 0-15 Raheens 1-12
Athy 2-15 Carbury 1-1
Clogherinkoe 0-9 Confey 2-12.
MD Sports SFL Division 2
Clane 3-10 Ballyteague 0-5
JTB 3-15 Allenwood 0-11
St Kevin’s 2-14 Monasterevan 0-5
Straffan 2-12 Kilcock 1-10
Maynooth -no result in- Round Towers.
MD Sports SFL Division 3
Nurney 0-10 Sallins 1-12
Ballymore Eustace 2-15 Kill 1-16
Ellistown v Eadestown; Suncroft v Rathangan; TMH v Milltown, no results to hand.
MD Sports SFL Division 4
Castlemitchell 2-6 Rathcoffey 1-11.
Caragh v Grangnolvan; Rheban v Kilcullen; Robertstown v Ballykelly, no results to hand.
