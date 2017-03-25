Shaun Fahey hits four as Lars shock The Sash

Beaten Aldridge Cup finalists St Laurence’s came back to form with a bang this afternoon when they shocked county champions, Sarsfields, with Shaun Fahey hitting an incredible four goals.

Elsewhere there Division 1 wins for Confey, Athy, Celbridge, Moorefield while Raheens gained an excellen point against Naas while Celbridge defeated Castledermot by a point with a last minute goal

MD Sports Division 1 results (to hand)

Leixlip 0-7 Moorefield 1-10

Sarsfields 1-15 St Laurence’s 5-6

Castledermot 1-7 Celbridge 1-8

Naas 0-15 Raheens 1-12

Athy 2-15 Carbury 1-1

Clogherinkoe 0-9 Confey 2-12.

MD Sports SFL Division 2

Clane 3-10 Ballyteague 0-5

JTB 3-15 Allenwood 0-11

St Kevin’s 2-14 Monasterevan 0-5

Straffan 2-12 Kilcock 1-10

Maynooth -no result in- Round Towers.

MD Sports SFL Division 3

Nurney 0-10 Sallins 1-12

Ballymore Eustace 2-15 Kill 1-16

Ellistown v Eadestown; Suncroft v Rathangan; TMH v Milltown, no results to hand.

MD Sports SFL Division 4

Castlemitchell 2-6 Rathcoffey 1-11.

Caragh v Grangnolvan; Rheban v Kilcullen; Robertstown v Ballykelly, no results to hand.