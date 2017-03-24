Captain returns to Lilies Ladies line-up

Erica Burke makes a welcome return to Kildare Ladies, following suspension, for Sunday’s clash in the Lidl Ladies Football League, against Clare in Hawkfield, throw-in 2 pm.

The full Kildare line-up reads:

Aoife Molyneaux; Rachael Corrigan, Rose Mernagh, Louise Scully; Shauna Kendrick , Aisling Curley, Michelle Curley; Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Reidy; Grace Clifford, Molly Price, Róisín Byrne; Trina Duggan, Ellen Dowling, Orlaith Kirwan.