Ladies Lidl Football League
Captain returns to Lilies Ladies line-up
Erica Burke, returns to Kildare for Sunday's clash with Clare
Erica Burke makes a welcome return to Kildare Ladies, following suspension, for Sunday’s clash in the Lidl Ladies Football League, against Clare in Hawkfield, throw-in 2 pm.
The full Kildare line-up reads:
Aoife Molyneaux; Rachael Corrigan, Rose Mernagh, Louise Scully; Shauna Kendrick , Aisling Curley, Michelle Curley; Erica Burke cpt., Rachel Reidy; Grace Clifford, Molly Price, Róisín Byrne; Trina Duggan, Ellen Dowling, Orlaith Kirwan.
