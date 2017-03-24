Busy week
This week's Kildare GAA club fixtures
Another busy week ahead on the club scene, the following are the schedule of games.
FRIDAY March 24
Minor Football League Div. 2, 19.30: Eadestown V Two Mile House; Balyna V Aylmer Gaels.
Minor Football League Div. 3, 19.30: Newtown Gaels V Sallins.
SATURDAY March 25
MD Sports Senior Football League Div. 1: 16.00: Athy V Carbury; Castledermot V Celbridge; Clogherinkoe V Confey; Leixlip V Moorefield; Naas V Raheens; Sarsfields V St Laurence’s.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div. 2, 16.00: Clane V Ballyteague; Johnstownbridge V Allenwood; Maynooth V Round Towers; St Kevin’s V Monasterevan; Straffan V Kilcock.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div. 3, 16.00: Ellistown V Eadestown; Kill V Ballymore Eustace; Nurney V Sallins; Suncroft V Rathangan; Two Mile House V Milltown 16:00, Ref: Billy O Connell.
MD Sports Senior Football League Div. 4, 16.00: Caragh V Grangenolvin; Castlemitchell V Rathcoffey; Rheban V Kilcullen; Robertstown V Ballykelly.
SUNDAY March 26
Minor Football League Div. 1, 12.00: Naas V Sarsfields; Moorefield V Kilcock; Clane V Maynooth; Celbridge V Carbury.
Minor Football League Div. 2, 12.00: St Laurence’s V Two Mile House; St Edwards V Eadestown; Balyna V Rathangan; Ballymore Eustace V Aylmer Gaels.
Minor Football League Div. 3, 12.00: Sallins V St. Columba; Round Towers V Newtown Gaels; Milltown V Raheens; Kilcullen V Athy.
Minor Football League Div. 4B, 12.00: Grangenolvin V Abbey Rangers.
TUESDAY March 28
MD Sports Senior Football League Div. 4, 18.45Cappagh V Kildangan.
Minor Football League Div. 1 18.45, Naas V Clane; Kilcock V Maynooth.
Minor Football League Div. 3, 19.30, Kilcullen V Sallins.
