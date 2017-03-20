Senior Football League gets under way

Kildare Senior Football League weekend fixtures

SATURDAY March 25

Senior Football League Div 1, 16.00: Athy V Carbury Niall Colgan; Castledermot V Celbridge David Coady; Clogherinkoe V Confey Raymond Kelly;  Leixlip V Moorefield Fergus Devereux Jnr;  Naas V Raheens Noel McKenna; Sarsfields V St Laurence's Liam Herbert 

Senior Football League Div 2, 16.00: Clane V Ballyteague Declan Peppard; Johnstownbridge V Allenwood John Enright; Maynooth V Round Towers Brendan Cawley; St Kevin's V Monasterevan  Eamonn Kelly; Straffan V Kilcock  Anthony Herbert 

Senior Football League Div 3 16.00:  Ellistown V Eadestown Fergal Barry; Kill V Ballymore Eustace Michael Malone; Nurney V Sallins Brendan Hickey; Suncroft V Rathangan Kieran Harris; Two Mile House V Miltown  Billy O Connell 

Senior Football League Div 4, 16.00: Cappagh V Kildangan Peter Farrell; Caragh V Grangenolvan Alan Smullen; Castlemitchell V Rathcoffey Fintan Barrett;  Rheban V Kilcullen Seamus Mc Kiernan; Robertstown V Ballykelly  Owen Murphy 