Kildare Senior Football League weekend fixtures
SATURDAY March 25
Senior Football League Div 1, 16.00: Athy V Carbury Niall Colgan; Castledermot V Celbridge David Coady; Clogherinkoe V Confey Raymond Kelly; Leixlip V Moorefield Fergus Devereux Jnr; Naas V Raheens Noel McKenna; Sarsfields V St Laurence's Liam Herbert
Senior Football League Div 2, 16.00: Clane V Ballyteague Declan Peppard; Johnstownbridge V Allenwood John Enright; Maynooth V Round Towers Brendan Cawley; St Kevin's V Monasterevan Eamonn Kelly; Straffan V Kilcock Anthony Herbert
Senior Football League Div 3 16.00: Ellistown V Eadestown Fergal Barry; Kill V Ballymore Eustace Michael Malone; Nurney V Sallins Brendan Hickey; Suncroft V Rathangan Kieran Harris; Two Mile House V Miltown Billy O Connell
Senior Football League Div 4, 16.00: Cappagh V Kildangan Peter Farrell; Caragh V Grangenolvan Alan Smullen; Castlemitchell V Rathcoffey Fintan Barrett; Rheban V Kilcullen Seamus Mc Kiernan; Robertstown V Ballykelly Owen Murphy
