Bannon goal sets up Monasterevan for Keogh Cup final victory

An excellent second half display from Monasterevan saw them capture the Keogh Cup, defeating Raheens on a final score of 1-11 to 1-9.

Holders Raheens, led from early on after John Jennings goals inside three minutes, it was a lead they held to the break albeit reduced to two points, Raheens 1-4 Monasterevan 0-5.

Despite Raheens getting the opening point of the second half, it was the boys in blue who took over with Wyne Fitzpatrick, Padraig Nash and the impressive Ryan Bannon to the fore, the latter getting the vital second half goal that set up the win.

Final score Monasterevan 1-11 Raheens 1-9.

Scorers: Wayne Fitzpatrick 0-5 (4 frees), Ryan Bannon 1-1, Pádraig Nash 0-3 (2 frees), Cormac Stapleton 0-2.

Raheens, John Jennings 1-1, Paddy Woodgate 0-4 (45, 3 frees), Rory Donnelly 0-3 (2 frees), David Fitzpatrick 0-1 (free),