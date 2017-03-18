Slattery strikes on the double as Lilies gain valuable win over Down

Two second half goals from half time substitute David Slattery saw Kildare cement their Division 2 status against Down in Pairc Esler, Newry, tonight (Saturday March 18). And with just two games remaining Cian O’Neill’s boys now have promotion to Division 1 in their sights.

On a miserable wet and windy night Kildare had to dig deep against a Down side that lined up throughout with, at times, 13 and 14 men behind the ball. It was not pretty at times but The Lilies kept their composure, their focus and their belief and in the end were thoroughly deserving of their five point win.

In a game that was certainly not for the purists Kildare led at the break 0-4 to 0-3 playing with the elements in their favour and no doubt Cian O’Neill and his management were not overly confident having to face into the wind on the resumption.

However they played some great football and with half time substitute, David Slattery netting twice, two goals that completely knocked the stuffing out of the home side.

Kevin Feely was absolutely outstanding, his fetching a joy to behold while in addition he kicked five frees with his right and left, and was deservedly given the man of the match award.

In the end and after some nine minutes of time added on Kildare won on a final score line of Kildare 2-9 Down 0-10

Scorers: Kildare, David Slattery 2-0, Kevin Feely 0-5 (5 frees), Tommy Moolick 0-1, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (45), Ollie Lyons 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1

Down, Darragh O’Hanlon 0-4 (4 frees), Caolan Mooney 0-2, Barry O’Hagan 0-2, Jerome Johnston 0-1, Kevin McKernan 0-1,

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Cathal McNally, Daniel Flynn, Conor Hartley. Subs: David Slattery for Cathal McNally (half time); Fionn Dowling for Cathal Hartley (53 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for David Slattery (65 minutes): Eddie Heavey for Tommy Moolick (67 minutes): Shea Ryan for Fergal Conway (69 minutes); Liam Healy for Eoin Doyle (75 minutes).

DOWN: Michael Cunningham; Ryan McAleenan, Brendan McArdle, Darren O’Hagan; Darragh O’Hanlon, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Aidan Carr, Peter Turley; Kevin McKernan, Conor Maginn, Joe Murphy; Shay Millar, Barry O’Hagan, Ryan Johnston. Subs: Alan Davidson for Ryan Johnston (53 minutes): Niall Donnelly for Aidan Carr (56 minutes): Jerome Johnston for Alan Davidson (black card 63 minutes); Sen Dornan for Shay Millar (69 minutes): Cathal Magee for Peter Turley (69 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Cullen, Fermanagh.