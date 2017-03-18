Kildare Minor hurlers advance despite defeat

Despite losing out to Wexford in this Leinster Minor Hurling League clash by a single point, Kildare top their group, all teams having lost one game and The Lilies topping it on score difference and advancing.

Today, in Hawkfield, Kildare and Wexford played out a fine game of hurling in this Leinster League clash and but for a couple of sloppy goals conceded, Kildare could, and should have won the contest.

Wexford led at the break 2-6 to 1-8, the Kildare goal coming from Brian Tobin.

Kildare hit back in the second half and took the lead but another Wexford goal was the difference and while the home side got back to within a point that was as good as it got but despite the loss top their group and advandce to the next stage.

Scorers: Wexford, Chris Turner 1-6 (6 frees), Ross Banville 1-2, Eoin Murphy 1-0, Sam Wall 0-2.

Kildare, Ciarán Tobin 0-8 (7 frees), Brian Tobin 1-2, Luca Conroy 0-2, Iadn Blackburn 0-1, Sean Cullen 0-1, Rian Boran 0-1,

WEXFORD

James Henebery; Eoin O’Neill, Richie McGrath, Michael Cleere; Cathal O’Connor, Mike Kelly, Jack Brazil; Charlie McGuckin, James Kelly; Eoin Cullen, Ger Dempsey, Eoin Murphy; Chris Turner, Sam wall, Ross Banville.

KILDARE: Mark Doyle (Clane); Eoghan Prizeman (Naas), RIchie Hogan (Naas), Aaron Deegan (Éire Óg CC); Paul Hogan (Celbridge), James Dolan (Éire Óg CC), Luca Conroy (Naas); Rian Boran (Naas), Seán Mac Donncha; Ian Blackburn (Naas), Ciarán Tobin (Naas), Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge); Seán Cullen (Celbridge), Al Bergin (Naas), Brian Tobin (Naas). Subs: Fionn Kelly (Ardclough) for Liam O’Flynn (4 minutes); Philip Tierney (Naas) for Fionn Kelly (28 minutes); Rian Monaghan (Naas) for Paul Hogan (half time); Harry Carroll (Naas) for Aaron Deegan (36 minutes); Ruri Goodfellow (Naas) 55 minutes).