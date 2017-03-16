Vital game for both Kildare and Down
McNally starts for Lilies against Down
Cathal McNally starts at no. 13 for Kildare on Saturday
Cathal McNally, not surprisingly, gets the nod from Cian O’Neill and his selectors, to take the place of Neil Flynn for Saturdaiy’s AHL Round 5 clash against Down in Newry on Saturday night.
Flynn is ruled out due to an appendix operation last week; that is the only change on the Kildare team
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Cathal McNally, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy
