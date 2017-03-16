McNally starts for Lilies against Down

Cathal McNally, not surprisingly, gets the nod from Cian O’Neill and his selectors, to take the place of Neil Flynn for Saturdaiy’s AHL Round 5 clash against Down in Newry on Saturday night.

Flynn is ruled out due to an appendix operation last week; that is the only change on the Kildare team

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Cathal McNally, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy