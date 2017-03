Ladies team to take on Sligo

Kildare take on Sligo in a vital Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2, Round 5 game on Saturday at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, at 2 pm.

Manager, Morgan O’Callaghan and his selectors have named the following team with Suncroft’s Trina Duggan names as team captain.

KILDARE: Aoife Molyneaux Kilcullen; Tara Hallinan Leixlip, Rose Mernagh Eadestown, Rachel Cribbin Balyna; Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields, Rachael Corrigan Naas, Michelle Curley Moorefield; Róisín Byrne Sarsfields, Aisling Curley Moorefield; Grace Clifford Eadestown, Molly Price Sarsfields, Trina Duggan Suncroft; Louise Scully Ellistown, Ellen Dowling Suncroft, Orlaith Kirwan Maynooth.

Rest of squad Aoife Wosser Cappagh; Rachel Reidy Na Fianna; Aine Mulligan Cappagh; Aoife Mulligan Cappagh; Joanne Mulligan Cappagh; Shannon Doheny Naas; Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna; Eadaoin Connolly Rathangan; Niamh Sinnott Monasterevan; Chloe Foy Suncroft.