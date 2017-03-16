Aldridge and Keogh Cup finals confirmed for Sunday

Following the mid-week semis, the finals of the Aldridge and Keogh Cup have been confirmed for this Sunday, March 19.

Both finals will be played at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige.

The Keogh Cup final, sees holders, Raheens take on Monasterevan with a 2 pm throw-in and refereed by Henry Barrett at 2 pm.

The Aldridge Cup, throws-in at 3.45 when Carbury will take on St Laurence’s with Fergus Devereux Jnr taking charge.