Raheens and Monasterean into Keogh Cup decider
Carbury set up Aldridge Cup final with St Laurence's
Terry Rossiter on the mark for Carbury tonight in the semi final of the Aldridge Cup against Moorefield
Carbury advanced to the final of the Aldridge Cup this evening (Wednesday March 15) defeating Moorefield by a single point in a highly entertaining game played at Moorefield.
Moorefield were in control early on with goals from James Murray and Eanna O’Connor but Carbury remained cool and calm and equalised with a goal in time added on before the break, Terry Rossitor finding the Moorefield net to make it 2-3 to 1-6.
The second half ebbed and flowed before Eoghan O’Flaherty got on the end of a fine Carbury move to take the lead 2-8 to 2-6 mid-way through the half.
The Moores hit back to level matters with points from Ronan Sweeney and Eanna O’Connor but Carbury kicked on with three points in a row from Shane Moore, Steven McGlynn and a brilliant effort from Alan Kearney and while Moorefield hit back with points from Lee Murphy and James Murray, Carbury held out to book a place in Sunday’s final where they will meet St Laurence’s, on a final score line of Carbury 2-12 Moorefield 2-11.
The Larries had a very impressive victory over Celbridge on Tuesday night, in Celbridge, winning on a final score line of St Laurence’s 1-17 Celbrige 0-13.
Meanwhile in the Keogh Cup, holders Raheens are back in the decider again defeating Rathangan in Hawkfield tonight by a single point 0-12 to 1-8.
Declan O’Toole’s side will meet Monasterevan in Sunday’s decider who were too strong for Sallins in the other semi final, also in Hawkfield tonight, on a final score line of Monasterevan 4-15 Sallins 2-13.
ALDRIDGE CUP FINAL, fixed for this Sunday, time and venue to be announced, St Laurence’s v Carbury.
KEOGH CUP Final, fixed for this Sunday, time and venue to be announced, Raheens v Monasterevin.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on