Weekend games
Kildare GAA Bord na nÓg fixtures
SATURDAY March 18
Leinster Minor Hurling League, Round 2, Kildare v Wexford, at Hawkfield, 11.30am
U16 Football League Division 1, 14.00: Moorefield V Leixlip Niall Colgan; Celbridge V Clane Fergus Devereux Jnr; St Laurence’s V Naas John Knight; Balyna V Athy Damien Reilly.
U16 Football League Division 2, 14.00: Sarsfields V Kilcock David Coady; Sallins V Aylmer Gaels Jack O Connell; Kilcullen V Eadestown Billy O’Connell; Newtown Gaels V Rathangan Anthony Herbert.
U16 Football League Division 3, 14.00: Round Towers V Carbury Kieran Harris; Castlemitchell V Castledermot 14:00, Ref: Seamus McKiernan; St Kevin’s Wicklow V Killard Jack Doyle; Raheens V Two Mile House Alan Smullen.
U16 Football League Division 4, 14.00: St Kevin’s V St Edwards Peter Farrell; Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Suncroft Stephen Foley; Miltown V Ellistown David Houlihan; Rheban V Athgarvan Barry Moore; Rangers V Grangenolvan William Brophy.
U16 Football League Division 5, 14.00: Leixlip V Maynooth John McLoughlin; Celbridge V Naas.
SUNDAY March 19
U14 Feile A Football Group A, 10.30: Sarsfields V Athy Billy O Connell; Moorefield V Naas Niall Colgan.
U14 Feile A Football Group B 10.30: Clane V Suncroft Larry Heeney; Celbridge V Balyna Noel Reilly.
U14 Feile B Football Group A, 10.30: Maynooth V Abbey Rangers Craig Hughes; Rathangan V Sallins.
U14 Feile B Football Group B, 10.30: Kilcullen V Leixlip Kieran Harris; Ballymore Eustace V Newtown Gaels 10:30, Jack O Connell.
U14 Feile B Football Group C 10.30: St Edwards V Raheens Sham Moran; Kilcock V Round Towers Conor Daly.
U14 Feile C Football Group A, 10.30: Miltown V Confey Frank Delaney; Aylmer Gaels V Fr. Prendegast Gaels Anthony Herbert.
U14 Feile C Group B, 10.30: Two Mile House V Eadestown Alan Archbold; St Laurence’s V Carbury.
U14 Feile D Football Group A, 10.30: Ellistown V Celbridge; Cappagh V Kill Fergus Devereux Jnr.
U14 Feile D Football Group B, 10.30: Naas V Grangenolvan Jack Doyle; Rheban V Castlemitchell Fintan Barrett.
U14 Feile D Football Group C, 10.30: Castledermot V St Kevin’s Stephen Foley.
U14 Feile E Football Group A, 10.30: Celbridge V Balyna; Raheens V Clane Joe Dooley.
U14 Feile E Football Group B, 10.30: Maynooth V Moorefield Tim O Sullivan; Sallins V Sarsfields Alan Lagrue.
