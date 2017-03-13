Early cup semi finals and finals
Kildare GAA fixtures for the week ahead
The semi finals and finals of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups are down for decision this week, beginning on Tuesday with the finals on Sunday.
Senior fixtures:
TUESDAY March 14
Aldridge Cup Semi Final: Celbridge V St Laurenc;s 20:00, Liam Herbert (ET).
WEDNESDAY March 14
Aldridge Cup Semi Final Moorefield V Carbury 20:00, Brendan Hickey ( ET)
Keogh Cup Semi Finals At Hawkfield Pitch 3, Monasterevan V Sallins 20:00, Owen Murphy (ET); At Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathangan V Raheens 20:00, Fergal Barry (ET))
THURSDAY March 16
Senior A Cup Group A at Sarsfields, Naas v Sarsfields, 19.30, Brendan Hickey
SATURDAY March 18
Dowling Cup Semi Final At Rheban, Rheban V Miltown 16:00, Joe Dooley (ET); at Ballymore Eustace, Ballymore Eustace V Robertstown 16:00, Owen Murphy (ET)
SUNDAY March 19
Aldridge Cup Final venue TBC, Celbridge / St Laurence’s V Carbury/ Moorefield.
Keogh Cup Final, Venue TBC Rathangan / Raheens V Monastereven / Sallins Ref TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on