Early cup semi finals and finals

Kildare GAA fixtures for the week ahead

The semi finals and finals of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups are down for decision this week, beginning on Tuesday with the finals on Sunday.

Senior fixtures:

TUESDAY March 14

Aldridge Cup Semi Final: Celbridge V St Laurenc;s 20:00, Liam Herbert (ET).

WEDNESDAY March 14

Aldridge Cup Semi Final Moorefield V Carbury 20:00,  Brendan Hickey ( ET)

Keogh Cup Semi Finals At Hawkfield Pitch 3, Monasterevan V Sallins 20:00, Owen Murphy (ET); At Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathangan V Raheens 20:00,  Fergal Barry (ET))

THURSDAY March 16 

Senior A Cup Group A at Sarsfields, Naas v Sarsfields, 19.30, Brendan Hickey

SATURDAY March 18

Dowling Cup Semi Final At Rheban, Rheban V Miltown 16:00,  Joe Dooley (ET); at Ballymore Eustace, Ballymore Eustace V Robertstown 16:00,  Owen Murphy (ET)

SUNDAY March 19

Aldridge Cup Final venue TBC, Celbridge / St Laurence’s V Carbury/ Moorefield.

Keogh Cup Final, Venue TBC Rathangan / Raheens V Monastereven / Sallins Ref TBC