Late 65 denies Kildare win over Carlow

A pointed 65 in the 76 minute of this absorbing AHL Division 2A clash saw Carlow snatch a draw, thus probably denying Kildare a place in the league final.

On a lovely day for hurling the sides served up a cracking contest that saw Kildare lead at the break 2-7 to 0-11 with goals from Paul Divilly and a penalty from David Reidy.

The second saw Kildare keep their noses in front all the way to the 67 minute when Carlow leveled with a Criag Wall goal, quickly followed by a pointed free from Kevin McDonald.

Kildare hit back brilliantly with David Reidy converting a free some 10m inside his own half to level but when Richie Ryan fired over a point in 73 minute it looked like Kildare would record a fully deserved win.

However in the 76 minute Martin Kavanagh fired over a 65 to level the game.

Final Score Kildare 1-20 Carlow 2-17.

Scorers: Kildare, David Reidy 1-8 (5 frees); Paul Divilly 1-5, Jack Sheridan 0-2 (sideline), John Mulhall 0-1, Richie Ryan 0-1.

Carlow, Paul Coady 0-5 (3 frees), Craig Wall 1-2 (1 f), John Michael Nolan 0-3 (sideline), Kevin McDonald 0-3 (3f), David English 0-2 (2 frees), Sean Whelan 0-1,Jack Kavanagh 0-1, Jack Murphy 0-1, Eddie Byrne 0-1, Martin Kavanagh 0-1 (65),

KILDAR: Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall Ó Muineacháin; Seán Gainey, Mark Moloney, Ross Bergin; Michael Reidy, David Reidy; Jack Sheridan, Paul Divilly, Michael Purcell; Brian Byrne, John Mulhall, Mark Delaney. Chris Bonus for Seán Gainey (30m); Dinny Stapleton for Michael Reidy (56 minutes): RIchie Ryan for Michael Purcell (57m).

CARLOW: Richard Coady; Jack Kavanagh, Jack Murphy; John Michael Nolan, Paul Coady, Eddie Byrne; Chris Nolan, Craig Wall, Martin Kavanagh. Subs: Seamus Murphy for Chris Nolan (half time); Kevin McDonald for Paul Coady (51m).

REFEREE Colum Canning, Antrim