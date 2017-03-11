Kildare GAA club results to date

After a near blank weekend last week, action returned today for Round 3 of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups and the following are the results to date.

Aldridge Cup Group A

St Laurence’s 2-12 Athy 1-6

Aldridge Cup Group B

Carbury 1-15 Naas 0-11

Aldridge Cup Group C

Celbridge 0-12 Johnstownbridge 0-9

Aldridge Cup Group D

Moorefield 0-14 Sarsfields 0-8

Castledermot 2-10 Leixlip 1-11

Dowling Cup Group A

Rheban 4-13 Cappagh 4-04

Keogh Cup Group B

Sallins 1-12 Ballyteague 0-6

Keogh Cup Group C

Rathanagan 2-13 Kill 0-8

Keogh Cup Group D

Kilcullen Suncroft

Senior A Cup Group A

Sarsfields 2-8 Moorefield 2-6