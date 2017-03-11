Weekend action

Kildare GAA club results to date

After a near blank weekend last week, action returned today for Round 3 of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups and the following are the results to date.

Aldridge Cup Group A 

St Laurence’s 2-12                 Athy 1-6

Aldridge Cup Group B 

Carbury 1-15                 Naas 0-11

Aldridge Cup Group C

Celbridge 0-12               Johnstownbridge 0-9

Aldridge Cup Group D

Moorefield 0-14             Sarsfields 0-8

Castledermot 2-10          Leixlip 1-11

Dowling Cup Group A 

Rheban 4-13                  Cappagh 4-04

Keogh Cup Group B

Sallins         1-12           Ballyteague 0-6

Keogh Cup Group C

Rathanagan  2-13            Kill 0-8

Keogh Cup Group D

Kilcullen                       Suncroft 

Senior A Cup Group A 

Sarsfields 2-8               Moorefield 2-6

 