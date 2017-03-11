Weekend action
Kildare GAA club results to date
After a near blank weekend last week, action returned today for Round 3 of the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups and the following are the results to date.
Aldridge Cup Group A
St Laurence’s 2-12 Athy 1-6
Aldridge Cup Group B
Carbury 1-15 Naas 0-11
Aldridge Cup Group C
Celbridge 0-12 Johnstownbridge 0-9
Aldridge Cup Group D
Moorefield 0-14 Sarsfields 0-8
Castledermot 2-10 Leixlip 1-11
Dowling Cup Group A
Rheban 4-13 Cappagh 4-04
Keogh Cup Group B
Sallins 1-12 Ballyteague 0-6
Keogh Cup Group C
Rathanagan 2-13 Kill 0-8
Keogh Cup Group D
Kilcullen Suncroft
Senior A Cup Group A
Sarsfields 2-8 Moorefield 2-6
